Real Madrid welcomed back Luka Modric and Toni Kroos back to training on Sunday, in what is a huge boost for the club prior to this week's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

German playmaker Kroos had been struggling with a knee ligament sprain, while his fellow midfielder Modric had a hamstring issue.

Zinedine Zidane will be hopeful he can welcome the pair back for the return Champions League leg against PSG on Tuesday, with the tie far from over after the French side managed to score an away goal.

The club confirmed their stars were back undertaking light traning via a statement on their official website, so it looks like they could be in with a chance.

Speaking about his return to France for the first time as a coach, Zidane said: "It's true that it's going to be the first time for me. Even if I go to France for the first time as a coach, I will prepare the game as usual.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We're just going to think about the game. We know it's going to be very complicated. We'll have to get our hands dirty to win it."

There is huge emphasis on the clash at the Parc des Prince; Madrid need to win ensure a positive result so they can progress through to the quarter-finals.

The Champions League represents the club's last possible chance of any silverware this season, and having Kroos and Modric in the midfield will surely boost their chances of progression greatly.