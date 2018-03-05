6 of the Best Moments From an Eventful Premier League Weekend as Arsenal Are Humiliated Yet Again

Whatever trials and tribulations your club is going through at the moment, we can all collectively take solace in the current rut that Arsenal and Arsene Wenger currently find themselves in.

The Gunners' recent form has even reduced some grown men to tears, and whilst it is of great humour to the rest of us that the north London side's struggles are worsening, the reality is that Arsenal are absolutely no longer competitive at the top and Wenger's legacy is being stained.

Away from the Emirates, Antonio Conte's Chelsea all but surrendered to the league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad in what was an embarrassing performance, whilst Liverpool and Spurs strengthened their grip on the top four convincingly.

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

Despite pushing for a move away from the King Power in January after Manchester City came calling, Riyad Mahrez has began to rebuild his reputation with some stellar performances of late. His 97th minute equaliser against Bournemouth was a moment of true star quality, salvaging the Foxes a point, and even if he departs in the summer he should go with Leicester's best wishes.

In terms of his last gasp equaliser on Saturday, the Algerian curled home a freekick which started so far outside the post that it looked unfathomable that it would find the back of the net, but find the back of the net it most certainly did.

If the 27-year-old keeps producing moments like that, Pep Guardiola won't hesitate in coming back in for the former Le Havre man.

Best Assist

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Even when he fails to get his name on the scoresheet, Harry Kane still manages to make vital contributions. Tottenham's talisman couldn't find the back of the net in what was a rare occasion against Huddersfield, but he did manage to deliver a delicious cross for Heung-Min Son to double his own tally as well as Spurs' in their 2-0 win.

Situated out on the right flank, the England international curled in a devilishly whipped ball which managed to cut out the Terriers' defence and find the South Korean who nodded the ball home gratefully.

Tottenham's number 10 isn't just a great goalscorer, he's also a insightful creator.

Best Save

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Liverpool's German stopper has been one of the most improved performers in the Premier League in recent weeks, continuing to oust Simon Mignolet from the Anfield number one slot with a string of stellar performances.

Newcastle barely had a sniff in the Reds' 2-0 win over the Magpies on Saturday, but with the score at just 1-0, Loris Karius produced a spectacular diving effort from Mohamed Diame's excellent strike to maintain his side's deserved lead.

It is the sign of a great goalkeeper when a vital save is made after a period of watching the game drift by, showcasing the former Mainz keeper's concentration, and if he continues in this vein Simon Mignolet may as well pack his bags.

Best Attempt at Walking Football

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Did anyone else get the memo that walking football was coming to the Premier League? No? Me neither, but it appears that Antonio Conte did, sending his Chelsea team out at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon to press the league leaders with the same intensity as a group of pensioners.

One 20 second clip in particular summarised the Blues' woeful showing against Manchester City, highlighting the lethargic tempo at which the reigning champions went about their work.

It shows two rigid banks of four standing in a statuesque fashion, with a few players walking towards the ball to 'press' the City players, only to just watch their next move and walk unwillingly towards the ball's new destination.

All jokes aside, it was embarrassing to say the very least.

Best Start at a New Club

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His arrival at the Emirates came in bittersweet fashion as he was a part of the Alexis Sanchez swap deal, but even then, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had Arsenal fans excited for what he could bring to north London.

An excellent debut against Everton followed, but in all respect, Everton aren't that great. The former Dortmund man was yet to be truly tested in an Arsenal shirt, and since his first appearance for the Gunners, he has failed to live up to expectations.

It was also discovered after the game that Arsenal's embarrassing loss to Brighton was Mkhitaryan's fourth defeat in the league with the Gunners already, compared to losing just five in his entire Manchester United career.

You can buy all the good players you want, Arsene, but I think there may be bigger issues at hand...

Best Under the Radar Managerial Record

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The job that Chris Hughton has overseen at the Amex Stadium has been nothing short of exquisite in recent years, and the Seagulls' victory over Arsenal on Sunday seemed to be all of the former Newcastle boss' efforts coming to fruition.

Chris Hughton is only the 3rd manager to beat Arsene Wenger in the #PL with three different clubs (after Mark Hughes & Sam Allardyce)#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/t5y8caNm4j — Premier League (@premierleague) March 4, 2018

With that win, Hughton became only the third manager in Premier League history along with Sam Allardyce and Mark Hughes to beat Arsene Wenger with three different clubs, an extremely impressive feat.

Brighton look all but safe now, and Hughton can take great pride in keeping the Seagulls up in their first ever Premier League season.