Dortmund Midfielder Claims Leipzig Draw a 'Great Step Forward' But Rues Missed Chances

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has praised the way his side fought back against RB Leipzig on Saturday, an achievement made all the more impressive given the disappointment of going one goal behind.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Jean-Kévin Augustin put the Red Bull-backed club into a first-half lead - a hammer blow for Dortmund who had two goals ruled out for offside earlier in the game.





Marco Reus was able to bring Dortmund back on level terms with a classy finish before the break and Peter Stöger's side held on to walk away from the Red Bull Arena with a share of the points.

"It was a great step forward if you compare this game with our 1-1 draw against Augsburg [last week]," Weigl told Sky (via ESPN). "We were more agile, pressed higher. It was a very attractive match for the spectators and with a bit more luck we can take the lead here but were caught offside too often.





"We managed to come back after going behind and that was a good response."

Borussia Dortmund could have found themselves leaving Saxony with all three points if they'd been more decisive with their counter-attacks, with on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi missing the best chance of the second-half from close range.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

"We tried to keep the pressure up," Weigl continued. "We definitely wanted to win. Leipzig raised their game as well but we always managed to get a foot in between.





"We could have been more clinical with our counter-attacks. There was certainly more for us in this one."





Borussia Dortmund will now start preparing for the next stage of their Europa League campaign. After unconvincingly getting past Atalanta in the last round, Die Schwarzgelben are now set for a two-legged tie against Leipzig's sister club, RB Salzburg.