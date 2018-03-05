Gary Lineker Posts Twitter Tribute to Lionel Messi After Barcelona Forward Nets 600th Career Goal

There aren't enough superlatives in the world to do Lionel Messi's otherworldly talent justice. The Argentinian mastermind hit yet another career milestone on Saturday as his goal in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid saw him reach 600 career goals.

Since graduating from Barcelona's youth academy in 2005, Messi has cemented himself as one of the world's all-time greatest players, achieving an unprecedented amount of success with the Catalan club.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

His 600th in a long list of goals saw Messi curl a masterful 25-yard free kick round Atletico keeper Jan Oblak to secure yet another three points in a promising season for Blaugrana.

Naturally, the tributes to the 30-year-old were plentiful following the momentous milestone, but perhaps none were as good as former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker's.

Messi scored his 600th goal to beat Atletico and surely clinch La Liga for @FCBarcelona. If he were just a goal scorer it would be astonishing, but the fact he’s also the best dribbler I’ve ever seen and as good a passer as I’ve ever seen makes him the best I’ve ever seen. 🐐 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the former England international wrote: "Messi scored his 600th goal to beat Atletico and surely clinch La Liga for Barcelona.

"If he were just a goal scorer it would be astonishing, but the fact he’s also the best dribbler I’ve ever seen and as good a passer as I’ve ever seen makes him the best I’ve ever seen."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Following Messi's exploits at the weekend, Barcelona now sit eight points clear at the top of the table with 11 games remaining, meaning Ernesto Valverde is surely set to claim his first La Liga title as Barca manager.

Barcelona's next game comes against Espanyol in the Supercopa de Catalunya final on Wednesday, before a trip to Malaga as they face the team currently in last place in La Liga on Saturday.