'I Didn't Know Him That Well': Dani Alves Makes Insensitive Remarks About the Death of Davide Astori

Paris Saint-Germain full back Dani Alves has really rubbed some folk the wrong way by virtue of insensitive comments regarding the death of Fiorentina's Davide Astori.

The 31-year-old defender was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in tragic circumstances, just hours before his side were supposed to play Udinese; prompting the Serie A to postpone all matches set for the day.

Alves, who spent one season playing with Juventus in the Italian top flight, didn't seem at all moved by Astori's passing.

“We weren’t too troubled because we didn’t know him very well,” the right-back said at a press conference ahead of PSG's round-of-16 second leg tie against Real Madrid (H/T Calciomercato)





“I’m sorry for his family. I think Davide did what he had to in this chaotic world, and now he’s in a better place.

Dani Alves reacts to the sudden passing of Davide Astori pic.twitter.com/A9Cj6VEOzf — Goal (@goal) March 5, 2018

“In the world, however, thousands of children, who don’t receive as much attention, die every day, and they’re just as important.

“We all have to die sooner or later because it’s something that passes. Maybe we’re sad, but certainly not like his family.”

Alves' blunt comments haven't gone down well with fans, who would much rather it if he'd said nothing than something as insensitive and inconsiderate.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

A post-mortem examination of Astori's body is set for Tuesday, while his funeral will take place at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence on Thursday morning.





Italian authorities, meanwhile, have begun investigating the player's death, with prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo revealing that a "culpable homicide" case has been opened.

"An inquiry has been opened for culpable homicide against persons unknown," he told reporters.

A minute's silence will be observed before every UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @EuropaLeague game this week in honour of @acffiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori, who died suddenly at the weekend at the age of 31. pic.twitter.com/8Bni0bXwYC — UEFA (@UEFA) March 5, 2018

(You may also be interested in: 6 Things You May Have Missed From Around Europe This Weekend)

"It is a duty to ascertain if the death of Astori came about through tragic fatality or if someone could have foreseen something.

"At this moment no one has responsibility for anything."