Marek Hamsik's Agent Claims Juventus Late Goals are 'Not Normal' After Late Show at Lazio

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik's agent has claimed Juventus' run of late winning goals' 'isn't normal' after they closed the gap at the top to one point.

Having not notched a shot on goal for the entire game, a 93rd minute Paulo Dybala strike was enough to give Juventus all three points against Lazio, only for Napoli to deepen their own woes.

In the late kickoff on the same day, Napoli lost 4-2 to Roma, meaning the gap at the top of Serie A is just one point, and Juventus have a game in hand over the league leaders Napoli.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Football-Italia) after the game, Hamsik's agent Martin Petras insisted Napoli were unlucky to lose to Roma in the manor they did.

He said: “Bad games can happen. Roma approached Napoli’s goal four times and scored four goals, but we must remain calm, the road is still long."

He then went on to claim that Juventus' habit of scoring late goals isn't normal after they capped a poor performance with an injury time winner on Saturday. He added: “Napoli aren’t giving up, but a defeat after so many victories is what it is. It’s not normal, however, that Juventus win 1-0 in the 90th minute every time.

“Still, we must be calm, the dream is always there. If Napoli keep playing like they know how, it’ll be hard for Inter to beat them.

“The Azzurri won’t give anything up. I hope their great desire can make the difference, compared to a Juventus side that have won for so many years straight.”

Napoli will not only be looking to make up for lost ground, but will also be looking to extend their lead over another potential title rival, when they face a tough clash against Inter on Sunday.