Prosecutor Confirms 'Manslaughter' Case Opened as Investigation Into Davide Astori's Death Begins

A prosecutor from Italy has confirmed that "criminal proceedings" have been opened surrounding the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.





The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room early on Sunday morning just hours before La Viola were set to face Udinese in the Serie A.

CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/GettyImages

Just over 24 hours after news broke of Astori's passing, prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo confirmed that a case into his death had been opened - claiming that manslaughter charges have been brought against "unknown persons".

"We have opened criminal proceedings over the hypothesis of manslaughter," De Nicolo told Radio Rai - quoted by Football Italia. "For now, it’s been brought against unknown persons. We’ve arranged an autopsy, which will be performed soon."

Astori's sudden passing shook the footballing world and the hierarchy at the Serie A made the noble decision to suspend all games on Sunday as a mark of respect for the former Italy international.





Players from across Europe came out to express their shock and sadness at the tragic news on Sunday, with clubs also offering their condolences to Astori's family and everyone connected with Fiorentina.