Robert Lewandowski Considered Unsellable by Bayern Munich Amid Interest From Real Madrid

Bayern Munich remain adamant that Robert Lewandowski is not for sale at any price.

Manchester United had shown an interest in the striker, but reports earlier this month suggested that the 29-year old wanted a move to Real Madrid.

Kicker now report than even if Bayern are offered £100m+ for their star striker, they will turn it down.

Lewandowski has turned into one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers having started his career in his native Poland with, initially Znicz Pruszków and then Lech Poznan.

This was before he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010. After a quiet start to his career in front of the Yellow Wall, Lewandowski burst into the limelight during the 2011/12 season, with his 30 goals helping to fire Dortmund to a famous league and cup double under Jurgen Klopp.

The following season he would be a key member of a Dortmund team who reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Since switching to Bayern Munich in 2014, the Polish international has scored 139 goals in 181 appearances. He is enjoying a fine campaign in 2017/18, with 20 goals in just 23 Bundesliga appearances.

Bayern are currently 20 points clear of 2nd place Schalke 04, and are set to qualify for the Champions League quarter finals once again, having beaten Beşiktaş 5-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.





Lewandowski seems set to be part of the Bayern Munich set up for the foreseeable future, despite interest from elsewhere.