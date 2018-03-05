Spanish Report Claims Man Utd Eyeing Deal for Real Madrid Defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United are lining up a big money summer swoop for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez willing to listen to offers, according to reports.

The France international has forged a reputation as one of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to rekindle his relationship with the 24-year-old from his time in Spain.

Varane is the best french invention since croissant — Ryan. (@Rygista) February 27, 2018

According to Spanish rumour merchant Diario Gol, the current La Liga and Champions League holders' hierarchy are willing to offload the former Lens youth product to the Red Devils for around €60m (£54m), but also see him as a bargaining chip to get hold of their most desired target.

Perez is said to be keen on landing United goalkeeper David de Gea, despite the Spain international being tipped to extend his stay in the North West during the coming weeks.

The report claims the Los Blancos president will use Varane, as well as the duo of Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale - who are valued at £54m and €90m (£80m) respectively - to secure the shot-stopper.

Main targets consist of centre defenders and defensive midfielders to ‘free’ Pogba and replace Carrick, which I don’t understand when they have McTominay who has impressed the Old Trafford faithful and Mourinho. Main targets are Umititi, Alderwield, Varane, Jorginho, Fabinho.... pic.twitter.com/UBsqccU1EF — Himmatt🇾🇪 (@FootyHimmatt7) March 1, 2018

Real see the upcoming summer as an opportunity to rebuild following their disappointing campaign which could well leave them without silverware, while Mourinho is hoping to strengthen to close the gap on Manchester City.

The Portuguese manager will, however, have to complete his business earlier than usual in the upcoming transfer window, with new regulations coming into play halting any English league side adding to their squad ahead of the opening match of next term.