Toni Kroos & Luka Modric Named in UCL Squad to Face PSG After Overcoming Injuries

Zinedine Zidane has named both Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in his 24-man squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielders have been missing for Madrid in recent games and even struggled to train with the rest of the squad last week before making their return on Sunday.

Big call now for Zidane over Kroos and Modric, has said himself that he trusts players to tell him if they are ready to return. Starting both [or even one] seems pretty risky tho. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 5, 2018

However, Kroos and Modrić have both made enough progress to be included in Real Madrid's squad that will travel to the French capital.

Los Blancos have also seen Brazilian full-back Marcelo return to full fitness over the last few days and the 29-year-old will also make the journey to the Parc des Princes - with Real Madrid now back to full strength.

It was unsure if Kroos and Modrić would return in time for their second-leg against PSG after the pair missed five consecutive La Liga fixtures, including their recent defeat to Espanyol.

But Zidane is confident that his two star midfielders have made enough progress over the last few days to be included and the pair could replace Madrid's recent partnership of Marcos Llorente and Mateo Kovačić.

Real Madrid will then return to La Liga action in this Saturday's early kick-off with a trip to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to take on Eibar.