Tottenham New Boy Lucas Moura Hails Club's 'Top Class' Attacking Quartet

Ahead of Spurs' heavyweight Champions League last 16 clash against Juventus on Wednesday, former Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has heaped praise upon a host of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates.

Ahead of their mid-week Champions League clash against Juventus, the Brazilian winger has hailed Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Cristian Eriksen and Harry Kane as top class players, noting their ability to positively influence matches in their favour.

Following their 2-2 draw in Turin, Spurs have the edge in their Champions League tie against Juventus as the Italian champions travel to Wembley to play out the second leg on Wedesday

night.

Speaking to Italian sports outlet, Gazetta Dello Sport, Lucas Moura was full of positivity ahead of the midweek clash, saying:

“I’m happy to have joined Tottenham. I was happy in Paris but something didn’t go the right way in the last few months. There are some top class players here: Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Son. I’m happy here.

"The return leg will be a tough one. The It would be a mistake to remain quiet and try to control the game at Wembley."

Spurs were able to overturn a two goal deficit in the opening fixture of the tie, with Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane penning their names on the score sheet either side of half time in order render the host's quick start obsolete, and hand the North London outfit the advantage heading into the second leg.