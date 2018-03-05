WengerIn: Everton Reportedly Set to Make Shock Managerial Move for Under Fire Arsene Wenger

Arsène Wenger will be offered a route back into football if he leaves Arsenal in the near future, with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri eager to see the Frenchman rejuvenate the squad at Goodison Park, according to a report from the Daily Star.

A run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions has left Wenger's already strained relationship with the fans in tatters, and many believe that his time in charge of Arsenal could be coming to an end.

However, Wenger will be offered a chance to return to football straight away and take over the reigns at Everton, with the club's owner hoping that the Toffees can undergo a similar transformation that Arsenal did in the late 1990's.

"I don’t want to talk about my future today," Wenger told reporters following Arsenal's embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Brighton. "At the moment, my future is not my main worry.

"My worry is to get Arsenal winning football games. Then we’ll see where we go from there. I’ll try and give my best as long as I am here."

Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium is still unclear, as the Frenchman has a contract with the club that lasts until the end of next season.

However, what was a small section of fans that made up the 'Wenger Out' brigade has multiplied at lightning speed over the last few years and even the most staunch of the 68-year-old's supporters are starting to warm to the idea of a new manager at Arsenal.