West Ham Striker Andy Carroll Seen 'Drinking Pints' Hours Before Swansea Loss

West Ham star Andy Carroll has hit the headlines after he was seen drinking pints until the early hours of the morning on the eve of the Irons' embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Swansea on Saturday.

The injury-prone England international is currently out with an ankle problem and hasn't been available for selection since January, missing West Ham's last seven Premier League matches.

Despite the fact Carroll won't be available for selection again until April, the 29-year-old's antics on Friday evening have seen the striker come under criticism by national media.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It looked like they had had a few," West Ham fan Luke Neat told the Sun. "All his efforts should be put into getting fit instead of boozing."

Carroll first moved to West Ham in 2012 on loan following an underwhelming season at Liverpool. The striker had arrived at Anfield for over £35m but was allowed to leave on a permanent basis for just £15m.

Start of another week, let’s see if West Ham can keep out the papers for stupid reasons and focus on footb.....”Andy Carroll seen drinking pints til early hours “ 🤦🏼‍♂️ FFS I’m not bothered, he’s injured but can we just focus on our relegation battle! — AndyWHU1987 ⚒ (@AndyWHU1987) March 5, 2018

Although moments of magic have shown fans in east London that Carroll does have the quality to play at the highest level, the 29-year-old finds himself on the injury table all too often to maintain any form.

The former Newcastle striker, who scored 33 goals in 90 appearances with the Magpies, has been able to get 128 appearances under his belt for West Ham but is still yet to stamp his authority on the Irons' first-team on a regular basis.