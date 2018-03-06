Arsenal Join Liverpool & Man Utd in Race to Sign Midfield Star as Napoli Demand £60m Fee

Arsenal have emerged as a contender in the race to sign Napoli star Jorginho this summer, according to the Sun.

Liverpool and Manchester United had been expected to battle each other for the signature of the Brazil international, but the Gunners are ready to compete. They may however come up against some trouble as the Italian league leaders have placed a £60m asking price on the midfielder's head.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The uncertainty surrounding the future of manager Arsene Wenger has not prevented the club identifying potential summer targets. Arsenal scouts are said to have reported positively on Jorginho, who has impressed for Serie A leaders Napoli this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, reportedly views the 26-year-old as an ideal replacement for Juventus-bound Emre Can.

"It’s normal for European top clubs to keep players of this type in their radars," Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, told the Sun. "We’re waiting for May. We wish Napoli could win the league. Then if Napoli wants to renew the contract, we talk about it.

"The same if they want to sell Jorginho. There are no official and concrete proposals for him from UK.

"I don’t know if De Laurentiis will call me at the end of the season to extend the contract of the player. I suppose that. We are available to deal with. He became Neapolitan and we are in a family. He is a first level player."

Jorginho still has three years remaining on his contract at Napoli, which is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

Santos added: added: “I follow the Premier League. I’m sure Jorginho has the characteristics to play there. He runs more than 13km every game and he has a great technique. I don’t have a figure in my mind, the price is set by the president.”