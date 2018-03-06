Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Impresses With Gesture to Brighton Fan After Defeat

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to Twitter after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Brighton on Sunday to offer a young Seagulls fan his shirt.





The Gabonese forward was on the scoresheet at the Amex Stadium, but he and his teammates left disappointed after a fourth successive defeat.





Aubameyang still took the time to respond to a young Brighton supporter on Twitter after the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Hey Aubameyang I even made sky sports but I didn't get your shirt?" the supporter tweeted.

Aubameyang replied: "Sorry i saw you but i change my shirt with a Player of Brighton. Send me a Dm with your adress i will send it to you."

The former Borussia Dortmund man was understandably commended for the gesture, providing some welcome positivity amongst Arsenal fans.





Aubameyang has not avoided criticism since his arrival at the Emirates last month, though. He has scored twice in five appearances but struggled to make a discernible impact, and former Gunners forward Alan Smith admitted he has been unimpressed.





"He looked a shadow of the player he was at Dortmund," Smith told Sky Sports. "Even he, in the short time he's been at Arsenal, has been affected by the mood.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He got his goal with a little flick, but he's not the player I hoped he would be. I'm not saying he's a bad player, but it's a malaise through the dressing room and he's been affected.

"We haven't seen anything from Mkhitaryan in an Arsenal shirt yet and this is when you need your big players, in an attacking sense, to get you back into a game."