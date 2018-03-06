Former Barcelona Defender Dani Alves Reveals He Enjoyed 'Dominating' Arsenal in Champions League

Dani Alves has revealed the English club that he most enjoys facing is Arsenal, mainly because of the positive results that his Barcelona team got against them.

The Paris Saint-Germain full back spent eight seasons with the Catalan side, winning the Champions League three times, in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

He faced Arsenal six times in the competition during his time at Barca, winning four and drawing one, the only defeat coming in February 2011, a 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Alves has now admitted that Arsenal's style may have helped Barca.

"Well, we definitely liked to face Arsenal. They had a similar football style to ours, and this sometimes helped to facilitate our way of playing," he said.

🎯 Dani Alves has assisted Lionel Messi 42 times, more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/pJR6oLtHZQ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 4, 2018

"We were drawn against them several times [in 2009/10, 2010/11 and 2015/16] with a positive outcome. They were a team we dominated and had a control over. Every time we faced Arsenal in the Champions League, we’d have a good result or good performance."

Reports linked the full back with a move to Manchester City during the summer before he moved to PSG, and Alves revealed he does have an ambition to play in the Premier League but admitted it may not be possible.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I still have this ambition, yes, but I don’t know if it will happen now. I think there are plenty of things to do here first with PSG," he replied when asked if he thinks he will ever play in England.

The Brazilian was also asked about full backs he admires, and revealed that an Arsenal man has caught his eye adding: "I like [Hector] Bellerin at Arsenal very much – he’s very dedicated."