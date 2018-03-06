Ramiro Funes Mori Aiming for Return To Everton First Team After Recovering From Knee Injury

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has given an update on his return to fitness and reiterated his desire to return to the first-team, after months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Argentine international played on Monday night for the U23s in a 2-0 victory over Swansea, his first appearance since March last year.

Funes Mori has been slowly eased back into action, but he has made clear his eagerness to make a Premier League comeback.

“It felt good to play back in Goodison, to feel the pitch, the stands - I really miss it so I’m very happy,” he told Everton's official website.

"I've been training good these past weeks. Even though I wasn't playing for the first team, I've been playing for the Under-23s to get the rhythm, get the tempo. I'm 100 percent fit to play and I'm ready for Saturday."

He added: “The Under-23s are good lads and they are very good players. To be part of the Under-23s you have to show respect.





“I have to give my best for the respect of Unsy [David Unsworth] and all the staff, and do my best to show that I can play for the first team.“

Despite his injury, Funes Mori has also been called up for Argentina's upcoming friendlies, and still has hopes of travelling to Russia for the World Cup this summer.

"I'm very satisfied that the manager (Jorge Sampaoli) has called me even though I haven't played for the first team," he said. "But I'm fit, I'm ready to play. I'm feeling good hopefully I get my chance and go on from there."