VIDEO: Pepsi Stars Including Lionel Messi and Toni Kroos Paint the World Blue in Stunning New Advert

Pepsi stars including Lionel Messi and Toni Kroos have appeared in a brilliant new advert featuring a street paint-football fight.

Five-time World Player of the Year and four-time UEFA Champions League winner Messi leads the all-star lineup, with Real Madrid's back to back UEFA Champions League winning pair Marcelo and Kroos joining the game.

US award-winning playmaker and two-time Women’s Best Player of the Year, Carli Lloyd has also joined the Pepsi team, with English rising star and two-time Young Player of the Year Dele Alli.

Airing alongside the brand’s official UEFA Champions League partnership, the “Love It. Live It.” global TV commercial brings five of the world’s best players to the streets for an action-packed, high-energy kickabout with fans - and paint-filled balls. The all-star global 2018 Pepsi squad – Messi, Marcelo, Kroos, Lloyd and Alli – show off their skill and agility as they race through the bustling crowd to dodge paintballs coming from every direction.

Image by Chris Deeley

The energy and excitement is palpable as more people decide to live for the moment, join the game and cheer on the players. Walls, windows and people get splattered from head to toe in paint.

With an unexpected twist on the game and an invitation for everyone to play, Pepsi once again brings fans a whole new way to experience the game they love. Light it Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG) (Remix) by Major Lazer provides the soundtrack pulse.

Image by Chris Deeley

“Pepsi is known for bringing football’s most iconic heroes and hopefuls to the world in unexpected, entertaining ways, showing fans the never-seen-before sides of the players they love,” said Natalia Filippociants, Senior Marketing Director, Global Pepsi Trademark, Global Beverage Group, PepsiCo.

“What tightly links the football experience across our iconic brand, the players and our collective fans around the world is a love for the game. This year, we’ll love and live the game like never before in all we do.”