Bayern Munich Eye £50m Rated Tottenham Target to Replace Ageing Franck Ribery & Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich will look to challenge Tottenham Hotspur in the race for coveted Brazilian starlet Malcom this summer, as the club looks to sign long-term replacements for their veteran wingers, Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben, according to talkSPORT.

Malcom is still a fairly inexperienced player when it comes to European football, having only moved from Brazil in 2016, but the 21-year-old has been making a name for himself in Ligue 1.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

With Robben and Ribéry both expected to leave Bavaria this summer - a decision which is being made by Bayern's hierarchy who already have one eye of Jupp Heynckes' successor - the club want to sign someone who can partner Kingsley Coman in wide areas.

There have been rumours suggesting that Marseille star Florian Thauvin could be on his way to the Allianz Arena, while some fans are calling for Juan Bernat to fill the void in attack - a position he respectably filled against SC Freiburg on Sunday.

However, the club will most likely want to make a statement of intent this summer and offer their new manager a host of young new players to work with - one of which will be midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Malcom's performance only served to underline how important he is to Bordeaux - stats up to 80th min:



🥇 Most dribbles • 4

🥇 Most key passes • 2

🥇 Joint-most touches • 48



Worked for the team today and he made the difference in the final third. He's an outlet for Girondins. pic.twitter.com/y6WdPYB5lP — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) January 28, 2018

(You may also like Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Confirms He Will Retire in the Summer & Backs Thomas Tuchel to Replace Him)

Malcom joined Girondins Bordeaux from Corinthians for just €5m and he has already been attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, causing the French side set their asking price at a staggering £50m.

The Gunners saw a £37.5m bid rejected for Malcom during the January transfer window, while Spurs opted to sign Lucas Moura instead - something which could pave the way for Bayern Munich to secure his signature this summer.