Cristiano Ronaldo Makes UEFA Champions League History In Real Madrid's Parc des Princes Win

Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record with his goal in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, as he became only the second player to score in nine consecutive Champions League appearances.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner helped his Madrid side overcome PSG in the second leg of their last 16 fixture in the Champions League by scoring the first goal in the game.

Real went into the game with a 3-1 advantage, and the Parisians couldn't seem to get a foothold of the second leg in the Parc des Princes. Edinson Cavani pulled PSG level before Casemiro decided the tie with his deflected effort. Los Blancos went through 5-2 on aggregate and put their name in the hat for the quarter finals.

The all-time leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League Ronaldo cemented his name further into the competition folklore by becoming only the second player after Ruud van Nistelrooy to score in nine consecutive Champions League games.

The Portuguese international's goal on Tuesday also meant that he continued his run of scoring in every Champions League game this season.

He already has 12 goals in the eight games Real have played, and the 33-year-old also became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for a single club after he scored in the 3-1 win over PSG in the first leg two weeks ago.

It means that he now has a sublime total of 117 goals in the competition, which is 19 ahead of second highest scorer Lionel Messi.

Real have now reached their eighth consecutive UEFA Champions League quarter final, which is only bettered by Barcelona who have reached nine.

Ronaldo will be hoping to emulate his Champions League form in La Liga as his side have had an unsatisfactory season in the Spanish top division, sitting 15 points behind leaders Barca. Their next fixture is a tough away game to Eibar in which Ronaldo will be hoping to add to the 15 goals he has in La Liga this season.