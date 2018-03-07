Ederson Admits Hopes for More Silverware as Incredible First Season in England Continues

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed how much he is enjoying life in England and how he is hoping to claim more silverware as the season draws to a close.

The Brazilian goalkeeper moved to City from Benfica for £35m in the summer and he has certainly justified the hefty fee, impressing throughout the season.

Speaking to the club's website this week, Ederson expressed his happiness at City, saying: ''I am feeling very well and the whole team too, we are playing amazing football.

''The players are very calm and all we're thinking of is to keep doing our best, keep our concentration and the momentum going. We will only celebrate when we are champions and not before.''





Despite City leading 4-0 in their Champions League last-16 tie against FC Basel and being 16 points clear in the Premier League, the 24-year-old insisted the team remain focused and grounded.

''We’ve an important game against Basel, but it’s also important to be able to enjoy these games and the victories against Chelsea and Arsenal.

''We are focused on our next challenge now, the Champions League, but we can’t feel comfortable at all, we must be always careful and doubtful. Despite the result away, this game is extremely important. We are going to start the game focused and aim to win.

''For us the key is to keep on working hard to be focus, like we have been doing this season, that’s how we get to win games. It won’t be different this time.''