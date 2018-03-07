Ian Wright Admits Arsenal Could Miss Out on Top 6 Place if Disastrous Form Continues

With Arsenal languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, 13 points behind Tottenham in fourth place, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he thinks the Gunners may even finish lower than sixth place which they are currently occupying.

Following Arsene Wenger’s two-year contract extension to his Arsenal contract last summer, which many fans were not pleased about, the Gunners have not made any improvements under the Frenchman’s guidance, and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the second successive season.

Wright has said that he would be content with Arsenal finishing lower than sixth if it means that they win the Europa League and achieve Champions League qualification via that route. For a club of Arsenal’s magnitude with such great history and tradition, this really is not a statement which would please the Gunners faithful.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ 'The Debate', Wright said: “Can Arsenal finish outside the top six? Of course they can, when you look at the Arsenal performances recently.

Ian Wright on Arsene Wenger's decline: "Watching him now is like witnessing the ageing Muhammad Ali against Larry Holmes, or watching Brazil's Ronaldo when he got fat."



Now time for Squawka Suggests. pic.twitter.com/05ANwcSOMk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2018

“Of course you can see that happening. If Arsenal can go on and win the Europa League then it is not going to be a problem for me. I can see it happening because of the way the guys are performing at the minute.

“You can’t see them actually beating a team at the moment which is actually organised and very infused and intensified.”

From the 'Invincibles' side of 2003/04 who played a huge role in putting the Premier League at the forefront of European football whilst simultaneously setting the Premier League alight to this 14 years on, this represents a serious fall from grace for Arsenal and one which is hard for the Gunners' faithful to deal with at the moment.