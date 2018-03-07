Watch: James Corden Challenges LAFC to Soccer Match

LAFC is off to a great start in its inaugural MLS season. The expansion franchise beat one of the league's best teams, the Seattle Sounders, on the road in its first-ever league game.

The club might think its roster of talented players, including Mexican international Carlos Vela and number one draft pick Joao Moutinho, is the reason for the victory. Nah. Maybe they think it's the coach, former U.S. men's national team boss Bob Bradley. Wrong again.

The reason for the strong start is a rigorous preseason slate that included a match against LLSFC.

That's the Late Late Show Football Club, led by captain James Corden, of course.

Apart from the lazy football-futbol joke, that was pretty well done on both sides.