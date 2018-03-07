Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool 'Belong' In Champions League Quarter Finals After Porto Aggregate Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds are now "back where they belong" after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-0 aggregate win against FC Porto.

Klopp's side played out a forgettable 0-0 second-leg at Anfield on Tuesday night, although their 5-0 win in the first leg three weeks ago in Portugal meant they never had to get out of second gear.

With Liverpool reaching the last eight in the Champions League for the first time since 2008/09, Klopp insists his side deserve their place in the competition.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think this year we belong there to be honest, it should not be a big surprise.

"Good development in Liverpool at the moment, it's a nice moment, but if you don't show up in a competition like the Champions League then nobody really will realise it.

"I'm happy for all the people involved that we have made that step. So it's done, it's good, now let's carry on."

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday 16th March and can be drawn against anyone left in the competition. Klopp however has the belief that his side are capable of reaching the semi-final, regardless of who they draw.

"The next round will be difficult, seven other very good teams, maybe four of them are from England, which doesn't make it easier," Klopp said.

"I think we will have a chance for sure to go to the semis. We'll take it step-by-step and tonight it is cool."

"You wouldn't want to draw Liverpool." 👀



"He's crying it in!" 😂@rioferdy5 can't help but praise Liverpool...and Steven Gerrard loves it! pic.twitter.com/Zl1SvtjOEG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2018

Klopp also praised the professionalism of his side in their preparation for and during the game against Porto on Tuesday, and can now switch their focus to a huge clash on Saturday against Manchester United in the Premier League.





The German stated: "It was a big challenge for us, to be honest, in the preparation, it was different to other games.





"I think the boys did really well - we showed a fantastic attitude, a few pieces of really nice football and we defended very seriously.





"Now we can prepare for the Manchester game. I'm looking forward to it."