Lionel Messi Insists Goalscoring Is Still the Most Important Thing Despite Deeper Position

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has insisted that he is still determined as ever to score as many goals as possible despite occupying a slightly deeper position on the pitch this season.

Messi has scored 32 times in all competitions so far this season and leads La Liga's goal charts with 24. His tally will see him challenge for another European Golden Shoe award and he is on course to break the 40-goal barrier for the eighth consecutive campaign.

"In the last year I might have moved my position backwards a little bit more and come from behind to [attack] the box, unlike other years that I was more up front," Messi is quoted as saying by Marca.

"It is true that I've done that, but always with the idea of continuing to score goals."

Messi's next goal for Barça will be his 540th for the club since making his first-team debut in 2004. He has scored more than twice the goals of Barça's next highest scorer - Cesar on 232 - having broken the all-time record in 2012 when still just 24 years of age.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I always say that I remember important goals like those of the Champions League finals or the semi-finals against Real Madrid. I have very nice memories in this competition, which I really like and I enjoy playing in it," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained.

Barça will resume their 2017/18 Champions League quest next week with a return leg against Chelsea in the Last 16. Before then, the Supercopa de Catalunya against Espanyol awaits, with a league clash against Málaga also to come at the weekend.

