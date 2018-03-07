PHOTO: WWE Superstar Leaves Fans Crying With Laughter After Lionel Messi Meme

By 90Min
March 07, 2018

The world of football is very much in its own little bubble.

Despite being the biggest sport in the world and people across the globe having a closer relationship with the game than things like religion, politics or even family (sorry mum), football rarely crosses over into other sports.

However, WWE superstar John Cena - a household name by every sense of the word - has trying to break that barrier and has done so with an outstanding meme that has been posted on social media.

Cena's Instagram account is already a collection of rather odd and hilarious pictures but his latest meme shows the footballing world just how effective his famous catchphrase "You can't see me" really is.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

Looks like Messi, unlike just about everyone else, can actually see John Cena. That's how good he is. 

