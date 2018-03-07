Real Madrid Superstar Sergio Ramos Breaks Manchester United Legend's Infamous Admonishment Record

Sergio Ramos eclipsed Manchester United legend Paul Scholes' infamous Champions League record last night in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over PSG.

Via Metro, Ramos became the most booked player in UEFA Champions League history, bringing his total to 37 and overtaking Scholes' total of 36.

Ramos is known for his aggression, and this new record adds to his La Liga record of 24 red cards, which includes two for this season.

Sergio Ramos always finds a way 😂 pic.twitter.com/CTjH73H1pJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2018

The referee for the last 16 tie, Felix Brych, produced Ramos' record breaking card in the 78th minute for a challenge on Argentinian Javier Pastore.

The card did not disrupt the Spanish side's performance though, as only two minutes after the incident, Madrid went 2-1 up through a goal from Casemiro to take their aggregate score to 5-2, which was the final result.

Los Blancos now move into the quarter finals as they look to lift the trophy with a record third consecutive season, and manager Zinedine Zidane will look to carry on his flawless record in the competition as Madrid boss.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

They will also have an advantage in this season's campaign as they have essentially lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, with a 15 point gap separating them from their bitter rivals. So now they can concentrate solely on European success.

PSG, on the other hand, are yet to advance beyond the quarter finals since the 2012/13 season, despite splashing out £445.5m since then, so they will be bitterly disappointed and boss Unai Emery will be on thin ice for the rest of the season.