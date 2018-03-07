'You Can Only Learn': Full Back Kieran Trippier Admits He Lost Confidence After Man City Defeat

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier has admitted that his confidence was damaged by December's heavy 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The former Burnley right-back struggled to contain Leroy Sane at the Etihad Stadium as Spurs were comprehensively beaten.

But Trippier has revealed that he and his teammates used the experience to improve.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I'm one of those guys who's honest," he told ESPN. "It obviously wasn't the best day for me. City were unbelievable that day. When we looked back at it, we knew we had to move forward.

"It wasn't one of the best games I've had, I'm honest about that. But I've had a lot of games since then to build my confidence back up. I just watched the game back a couple of times and looked at where I went wrong.

"We spoke about it as players as well. You move on. Man City were on fire that day, they deserved to win, and you just move on and try to win games. That's how you build confidence.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I made quite a few mistakes that day and you can only learn. I'm still quite young so I'm willing to learn from the manager or from players."

He added: "Going into those games like the north London derby and United, you want to play because they're massive.





Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You want to win, and we did. We got good results in them and it builds confidence and you move on, and just try to do your best every time you get the opportunity to play.

"Since I've been here I think I've matured as a player, and working for this manager, his man management is unbelievable. Obviously players have off days and I had an off day in that game.

"All you can do is just look back and learn from where you went wrong, what you could have done better, and that's what I did. It was good that I got the three games under my belt against United, Liverpool and Arsenal to build my momentum."