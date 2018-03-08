A year after the USWNT put four players on the FIFPRO Women's World XI (Hope Solo, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan), the latter is the only one who returned for the 2017 version. Morgan, who moved to Lyon and won the French cup, league and a Champions League title while abroad, has only continued to impress after returning from France. Back in the NSWSL with the Orlando Pride, Morgan sounded excited about being chosen once again as one of the best players in the world.

“It's always exciting to be considered as one of the top players in the world," Morgan said. "For women’s football to have our own World XI is incredible. It helps promote the women's game. It helps female footballers recognize the talent among their peers and I'm really happy to encourage and be a part of that.”

The award was announced on Thursday for International Women’s Day and according to FIFPro, more than 4,100 female players at first-division teams across 45 countries participated in the voting.

Here is the full FIFPro Women's World XI for 2016 (along with current club/country):

GOALKEEPER: Hedvig Lindahl (Chelsea/Sweden)

DEFENDERS: Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Nilla Fischer (Wolfsburg/Sweden), Irene Paredes (PSG/Spain)

MIDFIELDERS: Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon/Germany), Camile Abily (Lyon/France), Marta (Rosengard/Brazil)

FORWARDS: Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Denmark), Lieke Martens (Barcelona/Netherlands)