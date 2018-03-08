Arsene Wenger Insists Struggling Attacking Duo Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can Play Together

Arsene Wenger insists star playmaker Mesut Ozil and new man Henrikh Mkhitaryan can form a devastating partnership at Arsenal, despite their recent struggles since the Armenian joined the club and Ozil signed his new contract.

Mesut Ozil - who's form has dramatically dipped since he signed his new contract in January - has struggled to play next to another number 10 since Mkhitaryan joined the Arsenal squad in late January; and now questions have been raised about their compatibility - questions Wenger has dismissed, insisting they can play together.

In the Frenchman's pre-match press conference, Wenger was asked whether his two number 10s can play together with Wenger insisting his two creative midfielders can undoubtedly play together.

"It is of course possible because it depends on what you call a No.10. I believe good players are all number 10 because they are creative and they defend well," Wenger said.

Wenger continued his argument on whether Ozil and Mhkitaryan can play together by stating that all great creative midfield partnerships started with questions and that this is a normal part of the game.

"Football is full of famous stories of number 10s who have played together. History proves that great players can. They also had the questions of can they do it or not and have success. It started with Brazil in 1970." the Frenchman argued.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Reports earlier this week claimed the Arsenal dressing room was split following the club's decision to break its wage structure in order to sign Mkhitaryan from United, and convince Ozil to stay at the Emirates.

Further reports also claimed that Ozil and Mkhitaryan's performance in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton also left their teammates in a sour mood, with the two playmakers targeted by their fellow professionals in a post match clash between the players in the Arsenal dressing room.

Apparently Ozil, Mkhitaryan & Mustafi were targeted by teammates in a post-game Arsenal spat after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.



The wheels are well and truly off. pic.twitter.com/UxJpMNRRuT — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 6, 2018

Both Ozil and Mkhitaryan is expected to start in Arsenal's Europa League last 16 first leg tie against AC Milan at San Siro, as the Gunners attempt to recover from their poor form that has seen them lose their last four successive games in all competitions.

The clash with the Italian giants could prove crucial as the Europa League is Arsenal's only chance at winning some silverware after they got knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final - this will also give them the chance of returning to Europe's elite club football competition.