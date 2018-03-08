FanView: Why Allegri Might Have Proven He's the Right Man to Take Over Arsenal After Juve Beat Spurs

Desperate to advance in the Champions League against Tottenham and lagging behind Napoli in Serie A, in the past week Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has shown his credentials as a great tactician and keen motivator during the crunch stage of the season.

He's the complete opposite to Arsenal totalitarian Arsene Wenger, who at 68 years of age is behind the times and lacking ideas.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

At the weekend, facing a tricky Lazio outfit with leaders Napoli later facing Roma, many believed Allegri would field a weaker opposition with a second-leg against Tottenham a key fixture for Juventus. The Italian boss selected a strong line-up to suggest that each game matters for the Old Lady, showing a never-say-die attitude as Paulo Dybala scored a last-gasp winner in the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Wenger selects a slightly weakened team but still manages to come out of an expected win against Brighton with his tail between his legs in a humiliating defeat, following back to back drubbings in the Carabao Cup final and Premier League match against Manchester City in the same week.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

What Arsenal have needed for years is a brave and versatile manager like Allegri. Wenger used to be that when he had those colossal battles against Sir Alex Ferguson, but now the ageing French coach must step down before the Gunners spiral even further out of control.

The former AS Monaco boss is wily and resilient to put up with such a torrent abuse, but tactically he is light years behind his rivals. So many errors both on the pitch and off it have shattered his legacy and severely questioned his leadership.

When the last time he made a tactical switch at half time to change the course of a game?

And that brings nicely into why Allegri would be a perfect replacement. Showing he has the nous to make big calls when the time comes, the 50-year-old boss showed against Spurs in the second leg that he can mix it up against a strong Tottenham side who looked favourites to win.

Arsenal Star Admits Club Is Battling 'Negative Spiral' Ahead of AC Milan Showdown @thomp1987 https://t.co/jpP8z0Vl5O — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) March 8, 2018

With their backs against the walls, Allegri changed formation to create further width by going to four at the back, opening up the space needed to exploit, which worked wonders in the final half an hour of the game to turn the tie in their favour.

He showed the same tactical versatility at AC Milan when they lifted their last Scudetto in 2011, while Arsenal is still seeking to return to the glory years of the early noughties, hanging on to the memories of a once great team.

As Allegri and his men have now booked a place in the quarter-final of the Champions League against an illustrious opposition, Arsenal faces a tricky tie against an AC Milan side that has never fully recovered from the loss of Allegri.

What Arsenal need to is to shake up the boardroom, which they have begun to do behind the scenes thanks to chief executive Ivan Gazidis, get rid of the owner Stan Kroenke who is only in possession of the club for profit and massively overhaul the playing staff, who are devoid of confidence and in need of a new leader.

It should have been done a long time ago but Wenger must go at the end of the season as it's a pity to see a once great manager fall from grace. Times are changing and innovators like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have brought fresh ideas to the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although Allegri recently said he was not interested in a move to north London, with a contract until 2020, if Juventus claw their way back to the top of Serie A at the expense of Napoli and fail to win the Champions League again, the Italian might feel he has done all he can in his native land.

Arsenal have the money to entice Allegri to the Premier League. Now they must show they have the ambition needed to return as title challengers and end the farcical state of affairs at the club.