Juventus Boss Dismisses Rumours Over Arsenal Move Following UCL Win Against Tottenham

Juventus manager Max Allegri has finally addressed the speculation linking him with becoming the next Arsenal manager, stating that he has no plans to join the Gunners as head coach.

The Italian was speaking in the aftermath of the Old Lady's impressive comeback victory over Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League.

His side fell behind initially to a Heung-min Son goal at Wembley, but a quick-fire double in the second half from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala meant the Bianconeri advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Allegri came in for widespread praise after the game for his tactical awareness and game management, something Arsenal fans are crying out for at the moment as Arsene Wenger continues to shatter his own legacy at the Emirates Stadium.

The Juve boss has continuously been linked to Arsenal as a potential replacement for the under-fire Frenchman, but he has now distanced himself from the north Londoners when asked about the possibility. As quoted by the Metro, he simply said: "No, because I have a contract until 2020."

Allegri has been in charge of Juventus since 2014 and has won the league title and Coppa Italia double every year so far, which has helped to establish him as one of Europe's elite coaches.

There is definitely work to do this season if Juve are to claim another double with Napoli offering a legitimate title challenge in Serie A, and a rejuvenated AC Milan awaiting them in the Coppa Italia final.



That said, the club is definitely capable and after last night's showing against Tottenham in Europe, then there might just be more than a double on with master tactician Allegri at the helm.

