Reports from France has claimed that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a five-man list of candidates to replace current manager Unai Emery, after the side crashed out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

As reported by French radio station RMC, PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi has lost patience with Emery after failing to progress further in the Champions League, and has identified: Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Chelsea's Antonio Conte, free agent Carlo Ancelotti and Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone for a shortlist of five potential successors.

Pochettino appears to be PSG's preferred option to take the club forward, but with Spurs set to begin an exciting era in their new White Hart Lane stadium next season, the Argentine is likely to stay and continue his project with the North Londoners. Enrique could well be a viable option, and his close relationship with Neymar could prove crucial in keeping the Brazilian at the club.

Conte's future at Chelsea remains uncertain, as his frustrations with the lack of freedom in the transfer window coupled with his side's struggles in the Premier League mean he could well leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Ancelotti has been hotly tipped to join Arsenal in the summer, while Simeone appears content to remain with Atléti and continue building his legacy.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane claimed that his side's victory over PSG signalled that his team had turned a corner, and that they were now ready to put their rocky form behind them and push on to challenge for the Champions League title.

Real have won the competition for the last two seasons, and are desperate to make history and claim their third on the bounce.