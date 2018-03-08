Twitter Reacts As Spurs Collapse & Man City Advance Despite Surprise Basel Defeat

By 90Min
March 08, 2018

Wednesday's Round of 16 action featured a tragically 'classic' Spurs performance, as Tottenham crashed out after losing 2-1 to Juventus at Wembley. 

The other match of the night saw Manchester City suffer their first home loss in 15 months, a 2-1 defeat to Basel, although a healthy 5-2 aggregate sees them through. 

Twitter (and Arsenal supporters) had plenty to say, with some of the best below... 

Basel supporters came out in big numbers for their club...

Juve's veteran approach kept the back-four in line...

Moussa continued his form of midfield dominance...

When you see it...

That's one way of putting it...

Are City the Champions League favourites??

Former Arsenal keeper chipped in on social media...

Waiting for the draw like...

Juventus and Manchester City have joined fellow giants Real Madrid and Liverpool in the quarter-finals, and await next week's matches to see their opponents. Bayern seem to be comfortably through, already leading 5-0, although Chelsea, Barcelona, and the rest have everything to play for. 

 

Until next week...

