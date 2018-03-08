Twitter Reacts As Spurs Collapse & Man City Advance Despite Surprise Basel Defeat

Wednesday's Round of 16 action featured a tragically 'classic' Spurs performance, as Tottenham crashed out after losing 2-1 to Juventus at Wembley.

The other match of the night saw Manchester City suffer their first home loss in 15 months, a 2-1 defeat to Basel, although a healthy 5-2 aggregate sees them through.

Twitter (and Arsenal supporters) had plenty to say, with some of the best below...

Kieran Trippier goes down like he's shot. Replay shows no contact.



These Spurs lads love a dive. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2018

Man City home form since December 2016:



D W W W D W W W D D W D W W W D W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W Lang#MCIBAS pic.twitter.com/5fZeaBfhzQ — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) March 7, 2018

Basel supporters came out in big numbers for their club...

🇨🇭🥁 Class support from FC Basel fans out in Manchester tonight...



(📹 Real_Casuals_66)#MCIBAS pic.twitter.com/lZeOuRxfAz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 7, 2018

Juve's veteran approach kept the back-four in line...

Chiellini and Barzagli in that Juve defence. Like when you're low on numbers for five-a-side, so a few lads bring their dads. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2018

BASEL SCORE!!! 5-1 on aggregate now...



The comeback is on! — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) March 7, 2018

Moussa continued his form of midfield dominance...

I doubt Moussa Dembele has ever lost a set of keys let alone a football. — Coral (@Coral) March 7, 2018

May as well update this now... pic.twitter.com/0plCh9Fha9 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2018

Basel are the only team to beat both Manchester United and Manchester City this season.#UCL #MCIBAS pic.twitter.com/MrD3kZIlSP — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 7, 2018

When you see it...

That's one way of putting it...

Spurs’d:



Verb

1. To be in a great position and absolutely f*ck up it.



"Spurs absolutely Spurs’d it tonight against Juventus” pic.twitter.com/DmAbTWuiNa — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) March 7, 2018

Are City the Champions League favourites??

One step closer to the big one for Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/QBubWLWEnf — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2018

Tottenham fans at work today: pic.twitter.com/Og3V8J2KDE — Coral (@Coral) March 8, 2018

Former Arsenal keeper chipped in on social media...

Congratulations @mancity, thank you for the great games and all the best for the next round(s) 😉. #UCL #FCBasel1893 #rotblaulive #zämmestark — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) March 7, 2018

Juventus serves up an L to Tottenham and advances in the Champions League! pic.twitter.com/3SrkBLuxYx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2018

Waiting for the draw like...

If Manchester City draw Manchester United in the Champions League quarter final, there will be THREE Manchester derbies in a row in April 😳 pic.twitter.com/Pxn0TJkQon — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) March 8, 2018

Juventus and Manchester City have joined fellow giants Real Madrid and Liverpool in the quarter-finals, and await next week's matches to see their opponents. Bayern seem to be comfortably through, already leading 5-0, although Chelsea, Barcelona, and the rest have everything to play for.

Until next week...