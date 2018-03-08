Twitter Reacts As Spurs Collapse & Man City Advance Despite Surprise Basel Defeat

Wednesday's Round of 16 action featured a tragically 'classic' Spurs performance, as Tottenham crashed out after losing 2-1 to Juventus at Wembley.
The other match of the night saw Manchester City suffer their first home loss in 15 months, a 2-1 defeat to Basel, although a healthy 5-2 aggregate sees them through.
Twitter (and Arsenal supporters) had plenty to say, with some of the best below...
Kieran Trippier goes down like he's shot. Replay shows no contact.
These Spurs lads love a dive.
Man City home form since December 2016:
D W W W D W W W D D W D W W W D W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W W Lang
Basel supporters came out in big numbers for their club...
Class support from FC Basel fans out in Manchester tonight...
(📹 Real_Casuals_66)#MCIBAS pic.twitter.com/lZeOuRxfAz
Arsenal fans right now 😂😂#TOTJUV pic.twitter.com/Uxd6LhSjiC— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 7, 2018
Juve's veteran approach kept the back-four in line...
Chiellini and Barzagli in that Juve defence. Like when you're low on numbers for five-a-side, so a few lads bring their dads.
"Lads, it's Tottenham" pic.twitter.com/d3iRPw0qO1— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 7, 2018
BASEL SCORE!!! 5-1 on aggregate now...
The comeback is on!
Moussa continued his form of midfield dominance...
I doubt Moussa Dembele has ever lost a set of keys let alone a football.
May as well update this now... pic.twitter.com/0plCh9Fha9— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2018
Basel are the only team to beat both Manchester United and Manchester City this season.
Chiellini trying to keep up with Kane...
When you see it...
Arsenal fan in the Juventus end. 🤣🤣#TOTJUV pic.twitter.com/2qtlUXnlda— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 7, 2018
That's one way of putting it...
Spurs'd:
Verb
1. To be in a great position and absolutely f*ck up it.
"Spurs absolutely Spurs’d it tonight against Juventus” pic.twitter.com/DmAbTWuiNa
Are City the Champions League favourites??
One step closer to the big one for Manchester City.
Tottenham fans at work today:
Former Arsenal keeper chipped in on social media...
Wojciech Szczęsny trolling Spurs
Congratulations @mancity, thank you for the great games and all the best for the next round(s).
Juventus serves up an L to Tottenham and advances in the Champions League!
Waiting for the draw like...
If Manchester City draw Manchester United in the Champions League quarter final, there will be THREE Manchester derbies in a row in April
Juventus and Manchester City have joined fellow giants Real Madrid and Liverpool in the quarter-finals, and await next week's matches to see their opponents. Bayern seem to be comfortably through, already leading 5-0, although Chelsea, Barcelona, and the rest have everything to play for.
