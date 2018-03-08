Watford Considering Signing Barcelona Loanee Gerard Deulofeu on Permanent Deal in the Summer

Watford are mulling over the permanent signing of Spanish utility man Gerard Deulofeu, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old, who previously spent time in the Premier League playing with Everton - both on loan and on a permanent deal - joined the Hornets last month on loan from Barcelona. He has been quite impressive since his move from Spain and, according to Mundo Deportivo, is being considered for permanent placement at Vicarage Road.

Desafortunadamente estaré fuera un tiempo pero trabajaré muy duro para volver pronto a jugar. Gracias por el apoyo. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G7Em9tfjev — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) February 27, 2018

The Spanish publication claim that the Premier League outfit have outlined plans to discuss a move for the player, who can operate both as a striker and on the flanks, in the summer. But they are expecting a bit of difficulty as there is still a year and some months left on his contract and they may have to pay his £20m release clause in full.

If they do spend that amount to bring him in, Deulofeu's transfer would mark a club-record fee for Watford, whose most expensive player to date is Andre Gray, who joined from Burnley for £18.5m last summer.

At the moment, though, Deulofeu, understood to be a huge favourite of manager Javi Garcia, is out with an injury, having hurt his ankle in a 1-0 win against Everton late last month.

"Unfortunately I will be out from the pitch for some time but I will work very hard everyday in order to be back and ready to play,” he announced on Twitter after it was determined that he'd suffered a stress fracture. “Thank you for all the support.”





The Hornets were unable to update with a timeline for return, but such injuries normally take around six weeks to heal and he should be back before the end of the season.