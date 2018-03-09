Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich welcome a goal shy Hamburger SV to the Allianz Arena this weekend, as the Bavarians look to take one step closer to securing a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Even under new coach Bernd Hollerbach, who has three draws and three defeats to his name at the Volksparkstadion, Die Rothosen's record of being the only Bundesliga side never to be relegated looks set to come to an end this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game on Saturday:

Classic Encounter

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Bayern have lost just 22 of their 118 appearances against Hamburger SV and are unbeaten against the side from northern Germany in their last 18 meetings.





The Bavarians' most impressive victory during that time came at the Allianz Arena on Valentine's Day in 2015 - hitting eight past Hamburg without reply.





Quickfire goals from Thomas Müller and Mario Götze put the hosts into a comfortable, yet not surprising lead, with Arjen Robben also getting in on the act just before half time.





Minutes after the restart, Bayern's Dutch winger scored his second of the game. The Raumdeuter also secured his brace before Robert Lewandowski finally got his name on the scoresheet barely 10 minutes into the second half.





Robben's partner in crime, Franck Ribéry, came off the bench to get his name on the scoresheet before Germany's World Cup hero Götze scored the third brace of the game in the final moments of the match.

Key Battle





Joshua Kimmich vs Filip Kostić

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Versatile Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich is one of the only Bavarian players who could have his hands full throughout the 90 minutes this weekend.





The young Germany international has already excelled in a number of positions in Bayern's first-team but there aren't many wingers who can cause Kimmich as much of a threat at right back as Hamburg's feisty Serbian, Filip Kostić.





The 25-year-old is still a fairly new face in Hamburg, only moving to northern Germany in 2016 after impressing with VfB Stuttgart.





Having already made 21 appearances this season, scoring goals against the likes of RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim, Kostić should remain a top flight player next season, regardless of Hamburg's future in the Bundesliga.

Team News

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

French superstar Franck Ribery will return to Bayern's first-team this weekend after recovering from a case of abdominal influenza.





Long-term absentees Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer are still missing for the club, following ligament and metatarsal damage respectively.





For Saturday's visitors, promising goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck could miss the game with a fever, with Lewis Holtby also expected to be out through illness. Young striker Luca Waldschmidt could miss the trip with heel pain and 30-year-old Nicolai Müller won't be seen again until April.





Potential Hamburger SV Starting Lineup: Mathenia, Sakai, Papadopoulos, van Drongelen, Santos, Jung, Wallace, Hahn, Hunt, Kostić, Arp.

Prediction

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

It would take a brave soul to put a Hamburg win on your accumulators this week.

With just 18 goals scored this season - Bayern have notched 59 - Hamburg will be desperate for their opponents to have an off day this Saturday if they want to walk away from Bavaria with anything to show for it.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Hamburger SV