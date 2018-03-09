Bayern Munich vs Hamburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich welcome a goal shy Hamburger SV to the Allianz Arena this weekend, as the Bavarians look to take one step closer to securing a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.
Even under new coach Bernd Hollerbach, who has three draws and three defeats to his name at the Volksparkstadion, Die Rothosen's record of being the only Bundesliga side never to be relegated looks set to come to an end this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the game on Saturday:
Classic Encounter
Bayern have lost just 22 of their 118 appearances against Hamburger SV and are unbeaten against the side from northern Germany in their last 18 meetings.
Team News
French superstar Franck Ribery will return to Bayern's first-team this weekend after recovering from a case of abdominal influenza.
Long-term absentees Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer are still missing for the club, following ligament and metatarsal damage respectively.
For Saturday's visitors, promising goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck could miss the game with a fever, with Lewis Holtby also expected to be out through illness. Young striker Luca Waldschmidt could miss the trip with heel pain and 30-year-old Nicolai Müller won't be seen again until April.
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, Tolisso, Robben, Bernat, Lewandowski.
Prediction
It would take a brave soul to put a Hamburg win on your accumulators this week.
With just 18 goals scored this season - Bayern have notched 59 - Hamburg will be desperate for their opponents to have an off day this Saturday if they want to walk away from Bavaria with anything to show for it.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Hamburger SV