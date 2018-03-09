Huddersfield vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Huddersfield Town host Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in what could be seen as a proverbial 'six pointer'.

Both teams have 30 points in the Premier League so far this season, and are just three points clear of the relegation spots.

Swansea seem to have turned around their season since the arrival on manager Carlos Carvalhal, only losing two games since his appointment in the December. Meanwhile, Huddersfield seem to have come out of the other side of a mid-season slump, with two wins in their last three games.





Swansea took the three points from the last encounter, when they won 2-0 thanks to a Tammy Abraham double, but the Welsh club have only won away from home on two occasions so far this season.







Here is everything that you need to know as the Terriers meet the Swans:

Classic Encounter

Huddersfield 3-2 Swansea (December 2006)

This was a encounter, when both teams were down in the third division of English (& Welsh) football.

The game it seemed had a bit of everything: penalties, red cards, and a last minute winner.

Swansea were fighting for a playoff spot, and were comfortable at half time, leading 2-0 courtesy of a Lee Trundle double, the first of which was converted from the spot.

But after the break, the Terriers fought back through goals from Jon Worthington and Pawel Abbot. The latter then held his nerve to score a stoppage time penalty to complete Huddersfield's impressive comeback, despite their manager Peter Jackson being sent to the stands at the start of the half.

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

To add insult to injury, Swansea's goalscorer Lee Trundle was shown a straight red for raising his elbow.





The defeat left Swansea outside of the playoff places, and earned Huddersfield their first win in 10 games.

Both teams have also previously met at Wembley, in the 1994 Football League Trophy final - a game which Swansea won 3-1 on penalties.

Key Battle

Aaron Mooy vs. Tom Carroll

Well done boys was a big game and they produced so stressful watching 😂 https://t.co/NcUzViYSW4 — Aaron Mooy (@AaronMooy) February 24, 2018

Aaron Mooy has been one of Huddersfield's best performers since the start of the season. The Australian international played a key part in middle of the park during the club's promotion to the Premier League last season, and seems to have made the step up with ease.

He has made 27 appearances in the league so far this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Mooy will come up against Tom Carroll in the middle of the park. The former Spurs man has been a consistent player for Swansea since joining last January. He has played all but one games in the league this season, and will look to be a creative force from midfield.





Team News

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Huddersfield captain Aaron Mooy is expected to be fit after an infected wound has kept him out for the last three matches. Alex Pritchard suffered a dead leg in his last outing against his old club Tottenham, but is expected to be fit for the Swansea match.

Both Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc-Stankovic are getting close to making returns after suffering knee ligament damage.





For Swansea, veteran Leon Britton will face a late fitness test to be involved in the clash after being out of action with a groin strain. He was included on the bench for the Swans last outing at West Ham, but missed training on Thursday. On loan midfielder Renato Sanches will not be fit for the match, but Carvalhal told Swansea's official website that he is making good progress.

Both Leroy Fer and Wilfred Bony will not be in contention for selection due to Achilles and ACL injuries respectively.

Prediction

Both teams will see this as a good opportunity to pick up the three points, but with it being so close at the bottom of the table, and with the two teams only separated by goal difference, it could be quite a cagey affair.

Huddersfield have the advantage of being at home, but Swansea are the team with better recent form, therefore a score draw is probably the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Swansea