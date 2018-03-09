Jack Wilshere Reveals 'Things Have Changed' as Talks Over New Arsenal Continue to Stall

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has cast doubt on his Arsenal future after admitting that "things have changed" in negotiations with the club, with a resolution and new deal still a long way off.

The England international's future was in major doubt after he was loaned out to Bournemouth last season, but having made 29 appearances for the London side this term, it certainly appears that he's back to being considered an important piece by Arsene Wenger.

Wilshere has been offered a new contract by the club, but he is yet to sign. He earns £110,000-a-week on his current deal, but will see his wages reduced to around £90,000 if he commits, although performance-based bonuses that could take his earnings above what he pockets at the moment have been added.

The club has decided that, due to the player's injury history, performance-based wages would work better in their favour.

But since making the offer, they have given Mesut Ozil a huge raise, nearly tripling his earnings. The German now makes £350,000-a-week, while newcomers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rake in £200,000 and £180,000 respectively.

His deal comes to an end in June, and with the offer of fresh terms already on the table, the player has revealed that he is no closer to signing as "things have changed."

“Things have changed since then," he said, via The Telegraph. "We are no closer to sorting anything out.”

Arsene Wenger urged Wilshere to sign last week, also jokingly stating that the Englishman was “yet to make a decision and find a pen somewhere."

The Gunners, meanwhile, have finally gotten a win, defeating AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in Europa League action on Thursday night.

“Our confidence has been down but we stuck together and put in a real team performance,” Wilshere said. “It has to carry on. We have to use this win as a target. We’ve got to reach these levels every week.”