Robert Lewandowski 'Interested' in PSG Switch as Super Agent Plans Escape Route From Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain could be about to contest other European giants in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski.

That is according to French website Paris United, who have alleged that the Bayern Munich superstar is 'open' to the possibility of plying his trade for the Ligue 1 club next season.

Lewandowski's future at the Allianz Arena has been plunged into doubt over the past month after he sacked his two former agents and reports suggested that he was willing to end his Bayern spell and move to pastures new.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

A clamour from the world's super agents has followed since and, after a lengthy battle, it would seem that Pini Zahavi has won the race to bring in the Poland international as his latest big name client ahead of Jorge Mendes.

Zahavi is said to have told Lewandowski that he will make it his number one priority to ensure that the 30-year-old will play for PSG from the 2018/19 campaign onwards and Lewandowski has expressed interest in the transfer.

Israeli agent Zahavi supposedly believes that 'all the signals are green' for PSG to mount an attack on Bayern and try to convince them to sell the goalscorer to Unai Emery's side.

(You may also be interested in Robert Lewandowski Considered Unsellable by Bayern Munich Amid Interest From Real Madrid)



However, PSG would face serious competition for Lewandowski's signature with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Premier League champions Chelsea also holding significant interest in him.

Real president Florentino Perez wants the former Borussia Dortmund hotshot to usher in a new Galactico era at Santiago Bernabeu when this term ends.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want Lewandowski to lead their line as they reportedly eye a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who has struggled to hit the heights expected of him since his big-money move from Madrid last August.

Lewandowski would appear to set any interested party back at least £80m if Bayern elect to sell him, but it is unclear if the German giants would be willing to sanction his departure.

The towering attacker is still a key component of Bayern's starting lineup and, with plenty left in the tank, would likely ask for top dollar to contemplate letting him leave.

