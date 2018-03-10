Arsenal Handed Major Injury Boost As 2 Defenders Return Ahead Of Must Win Watford Clash

By 90Min
March 10, 2018

Arsenal have been given a huge boost ahead of their game against Watford on Sunday following initial fears when Sead Kolašinac and Calum Chambers were substituted with suspected injuries in the club's recent Europa League clash.


The full-back pairing were withdrawn in the second-half of their impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan on Thursday, forcing midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny to provide cover for the rest of the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, ESPN's injury data analyst Ben Dinnery has confirmed that substituting that pair was just a precaution, with both Kolašinac and Chambers expected to train as normal on Saturday.


Nacho Monreal and Héctor Bellerín both missed Arsenal's trip to Italy in midweek and the Spaniards could still be left out once again against Watford as they continue their recovery.

Fan favourite midfielder Santi Cazorla is also still missing for the Gunners and a date on his return, following a horrific injury which Arsène Wenger described as the worst he has ever seen, still has not been set.


Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette will also be missing for Arsenal this weekend after recently having to undergo surgery. However, the France international, who is the club's top goalscorer this season, should return at the end of the month.

