Bayern Munich restored its 20 point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with a ruthless 6-0 victory over the Bundesliga's lowest scoring side, Hamburger SV.

Jupp Heynckes made a number of changes to his first team, not least of which was leaving Thiago Alcântara and Corentin Tolisso on the bench, while Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben returned to Bayern's attack-minded starting lineup.

Hamburg's inevitable defeat has left them firmly sat in the automatic relegation places in the league table, seven points adrift of Mainz and Wolfsburg.

Despite seeing the visitors get the game underway, Bayern took less than 50 seconds to get the ball inside the Hamburg penalty area - setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Just seven minutes into the game, a blistering Bayern Munich counter attack lead to the first goal of a frantic opening 20 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski's through ball was well intercepted by Hamburg defender Gōtoku Sakai, preventing Arjen Robben from latching onto the pass. However, the ball fell perfectly for Franck Ribéry and the Frenchman effortlessly rounded Christian Mathenia to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Less than five minutes later the Bavarians doubled their lead through Lewandowski.

A looping cross from Joshua Kimmich picked the Poland international out with precision and the 29-year-old striker effortlessly nodded the ball into the back of the net, giving the hosts a comfortable lead early in the match.

Bayern had well and truly ended any hope of a contest before the 20-minute mark when Lewandowski scored his second goal of the game, clinically dispatching a low cross from David Alaba to take his tally for the season to 22.

Mathenia was able to make a couple of important, albeit far from impressive, saves just before half-time, while Arjen Robben brought a smile from the linesman after trying to score directly from a corner.

Bayern wasted no time in searching for their fourth goal straight after the restart and Thomas Müller was a whisker away with a clever backheeled effort.

Bayern's Robben then found the ball at his left foot with an opportunity to try his luck from the edge of the penalty area and the veteran winger fired the ball into the back of the net before Mathenia even had time to blink.

Substitute Thiago Alcântara came close to adding Bayern's fifth of the game but was denied by the base of the post, while Sebastian Rudy, who also came off the bench, went close with a long-range effort.

With just 10 minutes left on the clock, Franck Ribéry rolled back the years and carved through the Hamburg defence like a hot knife through butter, ending his run with an outstanding right-footed effort into the back of the net - a goal which even sparked celebrations between photographers at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski was then given a chance to notch his hat-trick with the last chance of the game, stepping up from 12 yards after Kyriakos Papadopoulos needlessly gave away a penalty. However, the Polish goal machine sent his effort way over the crossbar.

Just minutes later, it was Filip Kostić's turn to give away a penalty after fouling Joshua Kimmich.

Lewandowski stepped up looking to make amends for his earlier miss and the 29-year-old made no mistake with the last kick of the game.