Real Madrid Concerned After Raphael Varane Sustains Head Injury During Eibar Win

Raphael Varane was forced to come off after a clash of heads during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday.

The Frenchman was substituted in the first half, according to the Sun, after a clash of heads with Eibar's Kike Garcia during an aerial battle with the score still at 0-0. Garcia was able to continue, however Varane required treatment before Zinedine Zidane was forced to make the change.

It was a sight Zidane would've been dreading after already having a handful of defensive selection issues so far this season. Both Sergio Ramos and Varane himself have missed nine La Liga games each through previous injuries, and it looks as though the latter may be set for another short spell on the sidelines.

It was Nacho Fernandez who replaced Varane following his aerial collision, however only Ramos and Theo Hernandez remain as Madrid's established central defenders currently available for selection.

Despite losing Varane, Madrid were able to notch a narrow 2-1 win over Eibar thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double which included a late strike to earn them the win.





The win has now temporarily closed the gap between Real and their fierce rivals Atletico Madrid to four points as Zidane's side look to stay in touching distance of the top two.

Heading closer towards the business end of the season and with Madrid qualifying for the quarter finals of the Champions League, Zidane and the Madrid fans will be hoping to have Varane back sooner rather than later for what could be Real's only chance at silverware this season.