Zidane Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Sergio Ramos 'Disappeared' During Real Madrid's Eibar Win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane revealed defender Sergio Ramos had to remove himself from the pitch during his side's 2-1 win over Eibar on Saturday afternoon for around 10 second-half minutes after a Gary Lineker-esque trouser incident.
As Los Blancos searched for the winner with the scores tied at 1-1, they were reduced to 10 men for a short stint after using all three substitutes when the club captain mysteriously disappeared.
However, when his French manager was asked about his player's absence following Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner, the former midfielder was only too happy to explain the somewhat vomiting-inducing reason behind it.
"Ramos sh*t himself a little bit", Zidane explained to his post-match press conference, as quoted by Metro. "I think Sergio had to take a s***, he went to the toilet and returned in a minute."
Not the perfect situation at the best of times; however, Ramos' plight could have been made even worse in Madrid's famous all-white dress.
Los Blancos' three points over Eibar lifts them four points clear of fourth-placed Valencia having played a game more; a gap which could be reduced to one - with Los Che Els Taronges leading 1-0 at Sevilla at the time of writing.