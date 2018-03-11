Remarkable Statistic That Shows the Importance of Firmino, Salah and Mane to Liverpool

While many Liverpool fans will have worried about the consequences of Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona during the January transfer window, the continued goalscoring exploits of the remaining three members of the so-called 'fab four' - Mohammed Salah, Robrto Firmino and Sadio Mane - has been extraordinary.

Away from those three however, Saturday's result at Old Trafford has now got some of a Liverpool persuasion talking about an underlying issue around the source of goals at the club.

After the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, The Liverpool Echo pointed out that the defeat was just the second time this season Liverpool have scored in the league without one of Salah, Mane and Firmino getting on the scoresheet.

Given that Liverpool have scored in 26 of their 30 league games this season, the concern now appears to be over where the goals will come from for the Anfield side should one of that free-scoring trio pick up a long term injury.

It was also noted that Jurgen Klopp's substitute bench on Saturday, made up of Dominic Solanke, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, have just three goals between them this season.

The report did however suggest that Jurgen Klopp will not be afraid to go into the transfer market to find support for his front three, quoting him as saying on the Friday before the United game:





“When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was." adding that: “He needs to fit in the team, that’s why we paid the price for Virgil [van Dijk].”

Liverpool will hope that their front three will return to the scoresheet when they host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night.



