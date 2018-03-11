Social Media Erupts With Fans Trying to Work Out What Jose Mourinho Had Written on His Notepad

In the aftermath of Manchester United’s vital 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool, social media has erupted, but not on what you may think.

No, everyone seems to be more concerned on what United boss Jose Mourinho had written on his match day notes, rather than the result itself!

This comes just a few weeks past the Red Devils’ 2-1 win against Chelsea, where Mourinho sent a note on to the pitch instructing his players on how he wanted to see out the game.

LEAKED: Jose Mourinho's notes at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/EDzshuacMo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 10, 2018

The note was passed to United defender Eric Bailly in the closing stages of the match, who attempted to nonchalantly pass it on to his teammate Nemanja Matic; who subsequently did well to hide the content from the creeping eyes of his former colleague and Chelsea winger Willian.

LEAKED: Jose Mourinho's notes at Old Trafford revealed after going 2-0 up...#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/j2LFY5t6UI — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) March 10, 2018

That made headlines, but now it would seem that it would be another volume of Jose’s scribbles that is taking the limelight.

What Jose Mourinho wrote down seconds before Rashford goal was genius.https://t.co/GCv8fxXj1a pic.twitter.com/Ujy795PTle — LADbible (@ladbible) March 10, 2018

During the first half of the lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford, the cameras zoomed to Mourinho’s dug-out finding the Portuguese furiously jotting down notes on a piece of paper. He then held it up not only for his players to see, but presumably the entire planet.

What the note said is open to interpretation, but social media has been flooded with suggestions of what the note may have entailed.

Manchester United managed to hold on to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool courtesy of an early brace from England international Marcus Rashford.

The Reds manage to pull one back midway through the second half to make for a grandstand finale, but it was United who would be the victors, leaving them firmly in the driving seat for a second-placed finish.