Bayern Confirm Midfielder Corentin Tolisso Suffered 'Severe Bruising' in Hamburg Rout

Corentin Tolisso is a doubt to face Besiktas in the Champions League on Wednesday after Bayern Munich confirmed the French midfielder has suffered "severe bruising" in his ankle following a heavy challenge in Saturday's 6-0 win over Hamburg.

Although there were initial fears that the France international had suffered a serious injury to his left ankle after needing to be helped off the pitch only 15 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitution, however, the German club confirmed Tolisso only has bruising.

Bayern currently lead Besiktas 5-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 tie, but could face the Turkish giants without their midfielder Tolisso after his heavy collision with Hamburg's Vasilije Janjicic, but the German club revealed his injury isn't as bad as it first seemed.

"Corentin Tolisso suffered severe bruising to his right shin just above the ankle. That was the diagnosis from an examination by the FC Bayern medics. The France international will now undergo intensive treatment," a Bayern statement read.

No timescale has been set for Tolisso's return to action but he is not expected to join Jupp Heynckes' squad for the trip to Besiktas on Wednesday night, with the German giants comfortably sitting on a 5-0 lead after last month's impressive home performance against the Turks.

Bayern currently sit first in the Bundesliga, leading second place Schalke by 20 points as they look set to add another Bundesliga title to their collection. The German giants are in impressive form having won 12 of their last 13 Bundesliga games, drawing just once in a home 0-0 draw against Hertha Berlin in February.

Jupp Heynckes and his Bayern team will hope Tolisso, who has been in good form for the German champions, won't miss to long with his ankle injury as the season winds down with Bayern still in the hunt for a treble - just like Heynckes' last season at the Allianz Arena in 2013.