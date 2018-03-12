Coutinho 'Would Open the Door' to Neymar Return to Barcelona as PSG Superstar Remains Unsettled

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is all for Neymar returning to the Nou Camp as rumours of a sensational comeback continue to swirl.

The Brazilian, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, is reported as being unhappy at the Parc des Princes and is hoping to return to Spain in short order.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has since labelled the rumours "a fantasy."

"It seems like a fantasy to me," the coach said after being quizzed on the subject. "We don't know where it's come from or where it's going to end. We aren't going to talk about suppositions."

Coutinho, though, seems to be very open to his Brazil teammate engineering a return to Nou Camp.

Coutinho (on Neymar): "He is a great player. I play with him for the international team and it is a real privilege. It would be great if he came back and of course we would open the door to that." pic.twitter.com/iaj05euHXE — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 12, 2018

"With Neymar, that's life, but I have the same feelings as (Ivan) Rakitic," he said at the presentation of the Mediterranean International Cup (H/T Marca).

"He is a great player. I play with him for the international team and it is a real privilege. It would be great if he came back and of course, we would open the door to that."

Neymar's old teammate Rakitic had previously stated that he would "open the door for him to come back".

"Neymar's not said anything to me, but if it was up to me I would open the door for him to come back right now," the Croatian said after Barca's 2-0 win over Malaga on Saturday. "Not just because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is. I would always put Neymar in my team."