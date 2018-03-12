Crystal Palace Midfielder Hit With Yet Another Injury Whilst On Loan at Sunderland

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams, who is on loan at Championship side Sunderland has been hit with yet another injury blow.

The Croydon Advertiser has reported that the Welsh wide-man overstretched his leg in the club's 1-0 loss to QPR on Saturday and is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines following an MRI scan.

Williams has had a tough time with injuries and at the young age of 24, has had more than his fair share of time spent on the treatment table.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

The Welshman has only managed seven starts for the Black Cats this season but manager Chris Coleman revealed it is a real blow that he is out injured yet again. He said: "He's a super player, a great little player, but he keeps on playing catch up with injury, and it's another man we have lost in the first half.





''He's an important player for the way we wanted to set up and the way we worked. We lost a vital cog in Jonny. He could be, looking at what he's got, out for a week or two, so it's another couple of games out possibly without Jonny.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

''He got a kick on his quad and I think it's also impacted his hamstring, so I don't know exactly what it is yet. It's a shame.''





Sunderland will want to get Williams back fit as soon as possible with them facing a real battle to retain their Championship status. Coleman's side sit bottom of the league and are currently four points adrift of safety.





The club will desperately want to avoid consecutive relegations and need to sort out their defensive problems if they are to have any chance of doing so.