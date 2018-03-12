Crystal Palace Star Man Wilfried Zaha 'Buzzing' to Be Back Ahead of Relegation Run in

Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has admitted that he felt a "little niggle" in the build up to his side's weekend encounter with Chelsea, but maintains that he's glad to be back to full fitness, with some important fixtures coming up for the Eagles in their bid to avoid relegation.

The winger picked up a knee injury at the start of February, and had been out of the side for just over a month before his return on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old came on at half time at Stamford Bridge - replacing misfiring striker Christian Benteke, and he looked lively upon his return - assisting Patrick van Aanholt's late goal.

And now, reflecting on his return, Zaha looks forward to kicking on with the final stretch of the season:

“Yeah [I’m delighted to be back]. Obviously, I’m not the happiest about the score but I’m happy to be back – back for the team." He said, via London News Online.

“[The recovery was] hard work. I wanted to get back into the team because there are vital fixtures coming up so I’m happy and I’m here now.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“I had to get my leg stronger and I have been doing some upper body stuff at the same time. I was doing stuff with my knee but I’m trying to get stronger all around [my body]. I had an injury similar to this on my right knee before but this one on my left was different.

“When I trained yesterday [Friday] I felt a little niggle so I was a bit scared but I managed to run it off and the players were saying ‘yeah, you need to come back’ so I thought maybe even if I don’t play [against Chelsea] it would be a boost to know I’m fit.

“I was buzzing to get on the pitch today. I’ve been working hard and I’m glad it showed on the pitch so I’m looking forward to having a week’s training and also next Saturday.”