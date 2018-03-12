Eddie Howe Believes Scoreline Flattered Tottenham Following Bournemouth's 4-1 Defeat

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes the 4-1 scoreline flattered Tottenham Hotspur as his side were sentenced to defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Junior Stanislas opened the scoring early on with a neat half-volley just minutes after hitting the woodwork, but goals from Dele Alli, a Son Heung-min brace and a last minute Serge Aurier header sealed an emphatic victory for the north Londoners on the south coast.





The loss leaves the Cherries winless in four, but the Englishman was pleased with his outfit's performance and felt the scoreline did not accurately reflect the true tale of the contest.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"It was a really high-speed game, a lot of energy from both teams," Howe told Sky Sports. "We were well in it until that last period where the scoreline looks like a flattering one for them I feel.





"I was very pleased with the players and I thought we played with a little bit of naivety in the end chasing the match.





"We started really well. We were on the front foot. We scored a great goal and looked threatening. We caused them problems in behind with the physicality of our two strikers.

Since they scored in the 1st minute of the 1st PL meeting, Bournemouth had gone 455 minutes without a goal against Tottenham prior to Junior Stanislas’ opener (in his 100th PL app) pic.twitter.com/FyzYI8CVry — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 11, 2018

"They've got quality and, defensively, we were stretched today. We were disappointed with how we conceded the first goal.

"When you get the lead you're looking to protect that and enhance it if you can. But you have to give them credit for the way they came back."

The result leaves Bournemouth just three points from the relegation zone, and Howe admitted he is already looking ahead at their crucial end of the season run-in, which starts with a visit from West Bromwich Albion next week.

"We need wins and as quickly as possible", he added. "We've got a huge game coming up next week.

"We're looking for more of the same in terms of the way we approached the game and the way that we played. I'm proud of our players' effort today. Physically, they gave everything on the pitch."